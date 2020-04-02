CBS Television Distribution’s Rachael Ray joins the ranks of other shows -- including Disney’s Tamron Hall and Live with Kelly and Ryan -- that are now producing episodes from the host’s home.

In the week of April 6, the show will air two new episodes produced from Ray’s upstate New York home and featuring her husband, John Cusimano, and dog, Isaboo, as special guests. On Monday, April 6, Rachael Ray will feature three new recipes with pantry staple chickpeas. Ray will answer viewer questions gathered from social media about how best to cook from their pantries, and Cusimano, will mix up a cocktail and share a pre-recorded musical performance with his band, “The Cringe.”

Another home episode will air on Friday, April 10, with Ray sharing three recipes for canned tuna. HGTV’s Crafty Lumberjacks also will share at-home crafts ahead of Easter on Sunday, April 12.

Going forward, the show will continue to air episodes shot from Ray’s home as well as new episodes that were produced in front of a live studio audience prior to the coronavirus outbreak.