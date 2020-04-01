‘Property Brothers: Forever Home’ on HGTV April 15

There’s a new season of Property Brothers: Forever Home starting April 15 on HGTV. Twins Drew and Jonathan Scott overhaul ordinary houses into something memorable.

“From a young family in need of a child-friendly remodel to an overwhelmed couple with unfinished do-it-yourself projects, Drew and Jonathan will help these families stay in the homes they already love with completely customized renovations that will keep them happy for years to come,” said HGTV.

Property Brothers: Forever Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Jonathan and Drew Scott the executive producers.

“For many homeowners, their houses are almost a part of the family,” said Drew.

“And they need us to help them stay in the home they love,” added Jonathan.