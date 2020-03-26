Promax Boosts Virtual Meetings to Stay Connected During Crisis

Promax, the association for the entertainment marketing community said it is expanding its digital outreach and scheduling webinars to keep its community connected during the coronavirus crisis.

With big states ordering people to stay at home to stop the spread of the disease the type of in-person conferences that Promax holds have been canceled or postponed and members feeling isolated.

A series of Promax Connect webinars will start March 26 and will address “How to Market Sports When There are No Sports to Market.” It will feature Bill Battin, senior VP, on-air promotions at Fox Sports Marketing and Bill Bergofin, senior VP, sports brand & content development at Telemundo Deportes. The moderator is Carrie Brezezinski-Hsu, VP, CreativeWorks at ESPN and a member of the Promax board of directors.

Steve Kazanjian

“These webinars will help prepare participants to tackle today’s radically-evolving marketplace, offer insights on consumer behavior, and provide valuable access to the collective knowledge base of the entertainment world’s largest community of marketing professionals,” said Promax president and CEO Steve Kazanjian.

Promax will also encourage members to check in with its web-based platform to stay connected during the crisis.

Other upcoming Promax webinars will look at “How to Keep Your Teams Connected in Times of Adversity” on March 31 and “Agency-Client Dynamics” on April 2.