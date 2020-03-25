Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles has contracted the Coronavirus and is mildly symptomatic, Clarence House has confirmed according to a statement cited in multiple reports.

Clarence House is the official residence of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

She has reportedly also been tested but the test came back negative.

Both are in self-isolation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to Clarence House, which added: "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

The Prince, who is 71, becomes the highest profile person to contract the virus.

Playwright Terrence McNally (Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman) died Tuesday (March 24) of complications from the disease.