Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Sinks But Still Leads NBC to Win

NBC got top score in Monday ratings, with The Voice leading the net to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 0.8/4s put up by ABC and CBS.

NBC had two hours of The Voice at 1.4 and 1.5, down from last week’s 1.6 and 1.7. The Manifest finale shot up 14% to 0.8.

ABC had Celebrity Family Feud repeats before Who Wants to be a Millionaire? did a 0.5.

On CBS it was The Neighborhood at 1.0 and Bob Hearts Abishola at 0.8, both down a tenth of a point from the week before. All Rise and Bull both got a level 0.7.

Univision scored a 0.6/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe at a level 0.7 and Amor Eterno went up 17% to 0.7, then Sin Miedo a la Verdad at a flat 0.4.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.5 and La Dona at 0.4, both flat, then a coronavirus news special at 0.4.

Fox got a 0.4/2 with repeats of 9-1-1 and the IHeartRadio Living Room Concert.

The CW did a 0.2/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? got a 0.2 and Roswell, New Mexico a 0.1, both flat.