Primetime Ratings: ‘Voice’ Paces NBC to Win

NBC had the winning score in Tuesday prime, The Voice leading the network to a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat the 0.6/3s that ABC, CBS and Univision all put up.

The Voice grew 11% to 1.0 and Ellen’s Game of Games got a flat 0.8. A New Amsterdam repeat followed.

ABC had the season finales for its comedies. The Conners lost 10% for a 0.9 and Bless This Mess was a flat 0.6. Mixed-ish did a level 0.5 and Black-ish slid 20% to 0.4. Drama For Life rated a level 0.4.

CBS had repeats of NCIS and FBI before FBI: Most Wanted got a 0.6. Last time out, it got a 0.9 and 0.8 in a double run.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida at a flat 0.5 and Amor Eterno up 20% to 0.6. Como Tu No Hay 2 also climbed 20% to 0.6.

Fox posted a 0.5/2 with Masked Singer repeats.

The CW scored a 0.3/2. The Flash tallied a 0.4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow a 0.2, both dramas flat.

Telemundo got a 0.3/2 as well. Cennet went up 33% to 0.4 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and a La Reina del Sur special both did a 0.3. 100 Dias lost a tenth and La Reina stayed level.