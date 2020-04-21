Primetime Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Down But Still Lifts NBC

NBC had top score in Monday prime Nielsens, with The Voice leading the way to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped Fox’s 1.0/5.

(Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

The Voice did a 1.3 and 1.4 across two hours, down 13% from last week. Songland got a 0.8, down a tenth of a point from its premiere.

Fox had 9-1-1 down 20% to 1.2 and Prodigal Son at a flat 0.7.

ABC got a 0.6/3. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart got a 0.6 from 8 to 10 p.m., mostly level with last week’s 0.7 and 0.6. and The Baker and the Beauty stayed level with its series premiere at 0.5.

Univision rated a 0.5/3. Te Doy La Vida fell 17% to 0.5, Amor Eterno scored a flat 0.6 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad dropped 20% to 0.4.

CBS posted a 0.5/2 with repeats.

Telemundo got a 0.3/2. Cennet, La Dona and a coronavirus news special all got a level 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? rated a 0.2 and Roswell, New Mexico a 0.1, both shows flat.