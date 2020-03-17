Primetime Ratings: Noisy 'Voice' Paces NBC

NBC seized the Monday ratings title, two hours of The Voice leading the net to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped ABC’s 1.1/5.

The Voice got a 1.7 and a 1.8 from 8 to 10, way up from a 1.3 last week, and Manifest shot up 33% to 0.8. Ratings may be ticking upwards with people staying home due to the coronavirus.

ABC had two hours of American Idol at 1.2, down a tenth from Sunday, and 20/20 at 1.1.

Fox got a 1.0/5 and CBS a 0.8/4. Fox had 9-1-1 at 1.4, same as it did last time out in December, and Prodigal Son at a level 0.7.

CBS had The Neighborhood up 22% at 1.1 and Bob Hearts Abishola up 29% at 0.9. All Rise and Bull both got a 0.7, All Rise up a notable 40% and Bull flat.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On Univision it was Ringo at 0.5 and Amor Eterno at 0.6, then Sin Miedo a la Verdad at 0.4. All three were flat.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.5 and La Dona at 0.4, both flat, then a coronavirus special at 0.4.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Supernatural and Roswell, New Mexico both got a 0.2. Supernatural lost a tenth and it was the Roswell season premiere.