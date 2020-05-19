Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Growing ‘The Voice’

NBC had the top score in Monday ratings, with The Voice leading the network to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second were ABC and Univision at 0.6/3.

NBC had two hours of The Voice up 10% at 1.1 and 1.0, and Songland at a level 0.7.

On ABC, two hours of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart got a flat 0.6 and The Baker and the Beauty was down 20% to 0.4.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida and Amor Eterno at 0.6s. Como Tu No Hay 2 did a 0.5. All three were flat.

CBS got a 0.5/3 and Fox a 0.4/2. Both had reruns.

Telemundo did a 0.3/2. Cennet got a flat 0.4 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos fell 25% to 0.3, then La Reina del Sur 2 was a level 0.2.

The CW did a 0.1/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us rated a 0.2 and Roswell, New Mexico a 0.1, both level with last week.