Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Super-Soft Night

Not much on broadcast Sunday

NBC had the top ratings in Sunday’s prime. Ratings have been hot with people stuck at home amidst the coronavirus crisis, but the Nielsens were soft amidst repeats Sunday.

NBC got a 0.6/3. ABC got a 0.5/2. Telemundo posted a 0.4/2 and CBS and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. Fox tallied a 0.2/1 and The CW a 0.1/1.

NBC had reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games and Dateline.

ABC had repeats of Shark Tank and American Idol.

Telemundo had the movie Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

On CBS it was reruns of Hawaii Five-0 and SWAT, then 48 Hours at 0.4.

On Univision it was Nosotros Los Guapos at 0.4 and two hours of Me Caigo de Risa at 0.3 and 0.2 .

Fox had repeats of Lego Masters and 9-1-1.

The CW had repeats too.