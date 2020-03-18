Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as Ratings Grow Amidst Coronavirus

NBC posted the top rating in Tuesday prime, This Is Us leading the net to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That easily beat CBS’s 0.8/4.

Viewing is rising with so many people stuck at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Ellen’s Game of Games shot up 44% to 1.3 on NBC and This Is Us grew 27% to 1.4. New Amsterdam rated a flat 0.7.

On CBS, it was reruns of NCIS and FBI, then a new FBI: Most Wanted shot up 33% to 0.8.

ABC got a 0.7/4 and Fox a 0.7/3. The Conners grew 33% to 1.2 on ABC and Bless This Mess and Mixed-ish scored 0.7s, Bless up 17% and Mixed-ish up 40%. Black-ish grew 20% to 0.6 and For Life fell 25% to 0.6. For Life had a Bachelor lead in last week.

On Fox, The Resident tallied a 0.8 and Empire a 0.7, both shows up a tenth.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. For Univision, Ringo went up 50% to 0.6. Amor Eterno was a 0.5 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad a 0.4, both flat.

For Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos shot up 25% to 0.5 and La Dona and Operacion Pacifico were both up a tenth to 0.4.

The CW did a 0.3/1. The Flash went north 33% to 0.4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow tallied a flat 0.2.