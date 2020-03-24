Primetime Ratings: NBC Squeaks Out Win With ‘Voice’

Everything on NBC stays consistent with last week’s strong scores

NBC had the top rating in Monday prime, The Voice leading it to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That squeaked by the 1.3/6 that ABC posted.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The Voice did a 1.8 and a 1.7 across two hours, before Manifest posted a 0.8. The numbers were level with last week.

On ABC it was two hours of American Idol up 17% to 1.4. The Good Doctor grew 22% to 1.1.

Fox did a 1.1/5. 9-1-1 slid 7% to 1.3 and Prodigal Son went up 14% to 0.8.

CBS, Telemundo and Univision all got 0.5/2s. CBS had repeats.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.5 while La Dona and a coronavirus special got 0.4s. All were flat.

On Univision, Ringo and Amor Eterno both got a 0.6, Ringo up a tenth and Amor flat. Sin Miedo a la Verdad rated a flat 0.4.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Supernatural grew 50% to 0.3 and Roswell, New Mexico was a flat 0.2.