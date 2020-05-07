Primetime Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ Drops on Fox

Fox had the top score in Wednesday ratings, with The Masked Singer leading the net to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped CBS’s 1.1/6.

The Masked Singer did a 1.8 and then a 0.9 across two hours, down 16%.

On CBS, Survivor got a 1.5 and a 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m., virtually flat with last week. Next week is the season finale. SEAL Team dropped 25% to 0.6.

NBC tallied a 0.6/3 and ABC a 0.5/3. NBC had Chicago repeats.

ABC had The Goldbergs at 0.8 and Single Parents at 0.5, both flat. American Housewife slid 17% to 0.5 and another Single Parents posted a 0.4. Shark Tank, airing its first original in months, scored a 0.5.

Univision rated a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.5 and Amor Eterno at 0.6. Como Tu No Hay 2 got a 0.5. All three were flat.

On Telemundo, it was 0.3s for Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and the La Reina del Sur special. Cennet and 100 Dias lost a tenth and La Reina stayed level.

The CW got a 0.1/1. The Riverdale finale got a level 0.2 and a Bulletproof rerun followed.