Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Falls on ABC

ABC had the top score in Sunday prime, with American Idol leading the net to a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. That beat the 0.6/3 put up by CBS.

It was a soft night for broadcast ratings.

After an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, two hours of American Idol fell 20% to 0.8. A repeat of The Rookie followed.

CBS had 60 Minutes at a flat 0.9. God Friended Me got a 0.5, NCIS: Los Angeles a 0.6 and NCIS: New Orleans a 0.5, all three down a tenth.

Fox and NBC both got a 0.4/2. Fox had The Simpsons down 17% to 0.5 and Duncanville at a flat 0.4. Bob’s Burgers slid 17% to 0.5 and Family Guy got a flat 0.6.

NBC had Little Big Shots at 0.4 and The Wall at 0.5. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist did a 0.4, as did Good Girls. All four NBC shows were flat.

Univision rated a 0.3/1 and Telemundo a 0.2/1. On Univision, Aqui y Ahora lost 25% for a 0.3. Movie Dolphin Tale followed, then Sal y Pimenta got a 0.3.

Telemundo had American Ninja Warrior and movie Maximum Conviction.

The CW had a 0.1/0 with reruns of Batwoman and Supergirl.