Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Singer’ Special

‘Lego Masters’ goes out on the level on Fox

Fox had the highest rating in Wednesday prime, with a Masked Singer special setting the pace. Fox had a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat NBC’s 1.1/6.

A “viewer singalong,” in Fox’s words, The Masked Singer special got a 1.7. The Lego Masters finale posted a flat 1.2. Married couple Tyler and Amy Clites got the grand prize for their brick-building acumen.

On NBC, Chicago Med lost 8% for a 1.1. Chicago Fire rated a 1.2 and Chicago P.D. a 1.1, both level with last week.

CBS posted a 0.8/4. Survivor got a flat 1.5 and was followed by SEAL Team and SWAT repeats.

ABC tallied a 0.7/3. The Goldbergs fell 11% to 0.8 and Schooled went up 17% to 0.7. American Housewife fell 14% to 0.6 and Single Parents rated a flat 0.5. A Who Wants to be a Millionaire? special notched a 0.6.

Univision got a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Te Doy La Vida at a 0.6 and Amor Eterno at a 0.6, both flat. Sin Miedo a la Verdad lost 20% for a 0.4.

On Telemundo it was Cennet at 0.4 and La Dona at 0.4, then Operacion Pacifico at 0.3. All three were flat.

The CW posted a 0.1/1. Riverdale got a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1, both dramas flat.