Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Rocking ‘Masked Singer’

David Blaine special on ABC does OK

Fox won Wednesday prime easily, with The Masked Singer leading the way. Fox got a 2.4 in viefwres 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 11 share. In a distant second was CBS at 0.9/5.

The Masked Singer did a 2.4 from 8 to 10 p.m., a 14% gain from last week.

CBS had Survivor at a level 1.6 and special Garth and Trisha Live! at 0.8. A SWAT repeat followed.

ABC got a 0.8/4 and NBC a 0.6/3. ABC had The Goldbergs at 0.9 and Schooled at 0.6, both comedies flat. Modern Family did a flat 0.9 and American Housewife shot up 17% to 0.7. Special David Blaine: The Magic Way got a 0.7.

NBC had Chicago reruns.

Univision got a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe got a 0.6 and Amor Eterno got a 0.6. Sin Miedo a la Verdad did a 0.4. All three were flat.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos lost a tenth for a 0.4. La Dona got a 0.4 and Operacion Pacifico a 0.3, both shows flat.

The CW had a 0.2/1 with Penn & Teller: Fool Us reruns for April Fool’s Day.