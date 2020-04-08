Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘Resident’ Season Finale

‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ drops on NBC but still puts up big number

Fox got top score in Tuesday ratings, with The Resident leading the net to a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That got by the 0.7/4 that NBC posted, with ABC at 0.7/3.

The Resident season finale lost 13% for a 0.7 and Empire gained 17% for a 0.7.

NBC had Ellen’s Game of Games down 14% at 1.2 and a New Amsterdam rerun, then a special news report on coronavirus at 0.5, down 17% from last week’s special.

ABC had comedies. The Conners got a 1.0 and Bless This Mess a 0.6, both down a tenth of a point. Mixed-ish and Black-ish both got a flat 0.6, and For Life did a level 0.6.

CBS got a 0.6/3 with repeated dramas NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

Univision got a 0.6/3 as well. La Rosa de Guadalupe shot up 17% to 0.7 and Amor Eterno scored a flat 0.6. Sin Miedo a la Verdad rated a level 0.4.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. The premiere of Cennet got a 0.3, as did La Dona and Operacion Pacifico. La Dona and Operacion lost a tenth of a point.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. It had Supergirl and Batwoman repeats.