Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Regular Programming

NBC has top score among those covering Super Tuesday

Fox had the highest score in Tuesday prime ratings, with its main broadcast competitors dividing up the Super Tuesday election audience. Fox had a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. That beat the 0.6/3 that NBC posted.

Fox had The Resident up 14% at 0.8 and Empire returned down 14% at 0.6.

NBC, ABC and CBS had election results across prime. NBC got a 0.6/3, ABC a 0.5/2 and CBS a 0.4/2. Fourteen states held their primaries March 4.

Telemundo and Univision both posted a 0.4/2, with regular programming leading in to election coverage at 10 p.m. On Univision it was Ringo and Amor Eterno at 0.5, then Destino 2020 Presenta: Supermartes at 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Dona at 0.4, then Decision 2020: Supermartes at 0.3.

The CW got a 0.2/1 with repeated dramas The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.