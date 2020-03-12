Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With Growing ‘Masked Singer’

Big gain for ‘SEAL Team’ on CBS, reruns on ABC and NBC

Fox had the top score in Wednesday prime, The Masked Singer leading the net to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That beat CBS’s 0.9/5.

The Masked Singer got a 1.9 and Lego Masters a 1.1, both unscripted shows up a tenth from last week.

CBS had Survivor down 7% at 1.3 and SEAL Team shooting up 33% to 0.8, then SWAT up 20% for a 0.6. Spoiler alert--Boston Rob was voted out on Survivor.

ABC and NBC both scored a 0.6/3. ABC had Modern Family reruns.

NBC had Chicago reruns.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Dona got 0.4s, Exatlon flat and La Dona up a tenth, and Operacion Pacifico a level 0.3.

On Univision, Ringo got a flat 0.5. A coronavirus special that featured President Trump’s address got a 0.5 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad did a flat 0.4.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Riverdale posted a 0.2 and Nancy Drew a 0.1, both dramas flat.