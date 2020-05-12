Primetime Ratings: Fox Wins With ‘9-1-1’ Closer

Fox had the top score in Monday’s primetime battle, with the 9-1-1 season finale leading the network to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That was a little better than NBC’s 0.8/5.

9-1-1 ticked up 8% to 1.3 and led into a 9-1-1: Lone Star rerun.

NBC had The Voice at 1.0 and 0.9, virtually flat with last week’s 1.0, then Songland up 17% to 0.7.

ABC, CBS and Univision all tallied a 0.6/3. ABC had The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart at 0.6 across two hours, virtually flat with last week’s 0.6/0.5. The Baker and the Beauty got its usual 0.5.

CBS had a The Price is Right prime special hosted by RuPaul, at 0.9. Repeats followed.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida up 20% to 0.6 and Amor Eterno at a flat 0.6, then Como Tu No Hay 2 at 0.5, the latter two level.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. Cennet and 100 Dias Para Ennamorarnos both got a 0.4, both up a tenth. La Reina Del Sur 2 rated a flat 0.2.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? scored a 0.2 and Roswell, New Mexico a 0.1, both flat.