Primetime Ratings: Fox and NBC Split the Win

Fox and NBC had the highest rating in Monday prime, both scoring a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Fox was powered by 9-1-1 and NBC had The Voice.

9-1-1 shot up 15% to 1.5 and special TMZ Investigates: Tiger King -- What Really Went Down? got a 1.1. Harvey Levin hosted that one, about the wildly popular Netflix docuseries.

The Voice got a 1.6 and 1.5 across two hours on NBC, up from last week’s 1.4 and 1.5. The season premiere of Songland scored a 0.9, down 25% from last year’s premiere.

In second was CBS at 0.7/3. ABC had a 0.6/3.

CBS had The Neighborhood at 1.0 and Bob Hearts Abishola at 0.8, both flat. All Rise fell 14% to 0.6 and Bull scored a level 0.7.

ABC had the premiere of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart at 0.7 and 0.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. The series premiere of The Baker and the Beauty got a 0.5.

Univision rated a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. On Univision, the premiere of Te Do La Vida got a 0.6. Amor Eterno slid 14% to 0.6 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad shot up 25% to 0.5.

Telemundo had Cennet at 0.3 and La Dona at 0.3, both down a tenth of a point. A coronavirus special scored a 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? scored a 0.2 and Roswell, New Mexico a 0.1, both shows flat.