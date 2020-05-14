Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Strong ‘Survivor’ Finale

The Survivor season finale paced CBS to the Wednesday win. CBS posted a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That beat Fox’s 1.3/7.

This season of Survivor had all past winners, with the last person standing taking home $2 million. It took up all of prime, with host Jeff Probst announcing the winner from his home due to the pandemic. It was up a tenth of a point from last week.

Fox had The Masked Singer at 1.8 in its first hour and 0.9 in its second, same as it did last week.

ABC got a 0.6/3 and NBC a 0.5/3. ABC had season finales for its comedies. The Goldbergs got a flat 0.8 and Schooled went up 17% to 0.7. American Housewife shot up 20% to 0.6 and Single Parents tallied a flat 0.5. Shark Tank too was flat at 0.5.

On NBC it was reruns of the Chicago shows.

Univision did a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida at a level 0.5 and Amor Eterno fell 17% to 0.5. Como Tu No Hay 2 got a flat 0.5.

Telemundo had Cennet up 33% to 0.4 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at a flat 0.3. La Reina del Sur 2 did a level 0.3.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with repeats.