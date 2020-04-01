Primetime Ratings: CBS Wins With Crime Dramas

Good number of reruns on broadcast

CBS won Tuesday prime ratings, with NCIS leading the network to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was NBC at 0.7/3.

NCIS got a flat 1.3 and FBI went up 9% to 1.2. FBI: Most Wanted dropped 10% to 0.9.

NBC had reruns and a coronavirus news special at 10 p.m. Hosted by Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, it did a 0.6.

Fox and Univision got a 0.5/3 and ABC did a 0.5/2.

Fox had a Resident rerun and Empire dropped 14% to 0.6.

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe down 14% to 0.6 and Amor Eterno at a flat 0.6. Sin Miedo a la Verdad did a level 0.4.

On ABC it was comedy reruns and For Life at a flat 0.6.

Telemundo posted a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Dona and Operacion Pacifico all got a 0.4. Exatlon lost a tenth, La Dona was flat and Operacion gained a tenth.

The CW posted a 0.1/0 with reruns of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.