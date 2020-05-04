Primetime Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Down But Still Leads ABC

Season finales for ‘Zoey’s’ and ‘Good Girls’ finish on positive note on NBC

ABC had the top score in Sunday prime, with American Idol leading the net to a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That beat CBS’s 0.6/3.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos down 30% to 0.7 and two hours of American Idol off 10% for a 0.9. The Rookie got a flat 0.7.

CBS had 60 Minutes off 22% to 0.7 and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark at 0.6 from 8 to 11. CBS is airing classic movies Sunday nights in May.

Fox and NBC both got a 0.4/2. Fox had comedy reruns, then The Simpsons at a flat 0.5 and Duncanville down 25% to 0.3. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both rated a 0.5, Bob’s flat and Family Guy down a tenth.

NBC had Little Big Shots at a level 0.3 and The Wall up 25% to 0.5. The finale of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist did a 0.4, as did the closer for Good Girls. Both ticked up a tenth of a point.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.3/1. Telemundo had the movies Rio 2 and Criminal.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.3 and movie Man of Steel.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Batwoman got a flat 0.2 and Supergirl was down a tenth at 0.1.