Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Station 19’

ABC had the top score in Thursday prime, with Station 19 pacing the Alphabets to a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That squeaked by CBS’s 0.7/4.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? shot up 60% to 0.8 on ABC and Station 19 fell 31% to 0.9. How to Get Away With Murder scored a flat 0.6.

On CBS, Young Sheldon did a 1.1 and a Man With a Plan double run a couple of 0.7s, both up a tenth. Broke got a 0.6 and Tommy rated a 0.5, those two flat.

NBC got a 0.6/3. The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation got a 1.0 and a Parks and Rec special did a 1.4. A couple Council of Dads reruns led into two fresh episodes at 0.3 apiece.

Univision scored a 0.5/3. Te Doy La Vida scored a flat 0.5 and Amor Eterno went up 20% to 0.6. Como Tu No Hay 2 did a flat 0.5.

Fox was at 0.5/2. The Last Man Standing season finale grew 17% to 0.7 and was followed by repeats.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2. Cennet and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos both got a 0.4. A La Reina del Sur special did a 0.3. All were flat.

The CW posted a 0.1/0. Katy Keene and In the Dark both did a level 0.1.