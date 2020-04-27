Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Rebounding ‘Idol’

‘God Friended Me’ signs off with a little bump on CBS

ABC had the winning score in Sunday prime, with American Idol leading the net to a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was CBS at 0.6/3.

ABC reran special Disney Family Singalong, before two hours of American Idol shot up 25% to 1.0. The Rookie posted a flat 0.7.

CBS had 60 Minutes at a flat 0.9 and two hours of God Friended Me at 0.6 and 0.5, concluding the series. God got a 0.5 last week. NCIS: Los Angeles posted a flat 0.6.

Fox and NBC both got a 0.4/2. Fox had The Simpsons at 0.5 and Duncanville at 0.4, both flat. Bob’s Burgers got a 0.5 and Family Guy a 0.6, those two flat too.

NBC had Little Big Shots at 0.3 and The Wall at 0.4, both down a tenth. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls both lost a tenth too, for a 0.3 apiece.

Univision scored a 0.3/1 and Telemundo a 0.2/1. Aqui y Ahora got a flat 0.3 on Univision and led into film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Sal y Pimenta lost 33% for a 0.2.

Telemundo had American Ninja Warrior and movie Precious Cargo.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Batwoman got a level 0.2 and a Supergirl repeat followed.