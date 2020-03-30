Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Powerful ‘Idol’

ABC had the winning score in Sunday prime ratings, with American Idol leading the Alphabets to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.7/3 put up by CBS and Fox.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos at a flat 1.1 and two hours of American Idol at a 1.3, down a tad from last week’s 1.3/1.4. A repeat of The Rookie followed.

CBS had 60 Minutes down 17% to 1.0 and God Friended Me at a flat 0.6. NCIS: Los Angeles fell 13% to 0.7, and NCIS: New Orleans grew 17% to 0.7

On Fox it was repeated comedies leading into the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert at 1.3.

NBC got a 0.5/2. Little Big Shots lost 50% for a 0.4 and The Wall dropped 17% to 0.5. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist posted a 0.4 and Good Girls a 0.5, those two flat.

Univision got a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.5 and two hours of Pequenos Gigantes at 0.5 and 0.6, after last week’s 0.7 and 0.6. Sal Y Pimienta closed out prime at 0.3.

Telemundo had a Power Rangers movie, then two hours of La Voz at 0.4 and 0.3, mostly on par with last week’s 0.4.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with reruns of Batwoman and Supergirl.