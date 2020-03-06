Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Growing ‘Grey’s’

‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’ and ‘Will & Grace’ go up on NBC

ABC won Thursday prime, with Grey’s Anatomy leading the Alphabets to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped CBS’s 0.7/4.

ABC had Station 19 at a flat 1.0 and Grey’s shot up 18% to 1.3. A Million Little Things got a level 0.6.

On CBS it was Young Sheldon at 0.9 and The Unicorn at 0.6, both down a tenth of a point. Mom got a 0.7, Carol’s Second Act a 0.6, and Tommy a 0.5, all three flat.

Fox and Univision did 0.5/3s. Fox had Last Man Standing down 14% to 0.6 and Outmatched at a flat 0.5, then Deputy down 17% to 0.5.

On Univision, Ringo fell 17% to 0.5. Amor Eterno also had a 0.5, after the night before’s 0.6 and 0.5.

NBC got a 0.4/2. After a Superstore rerun, Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a 0.6 and Will & Grace a 0.5, both up a tenth. Indebted lost a tenth for a 0.3 and led into a Law & Order: SVU repeat.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos grew 25% to 0.5 and two hours of the Spotify Awards got a 0.3.

The CW was at 0.1/1. Katy Keene got a level 0.1 and was followed by a Legacies repeat.