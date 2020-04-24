Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With Football Draft

ABC won the Thursday ratings race easily, the NFL draft leading the Alphabets to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That easily beat the 0.6/3s that CBS and NBC posted.

ABC had the football draft on throughout prime.

CBS had a Young Sheldon repeat, then Man With a Plan lost 14% for a 0.6. A Mom rerun led into Broke, which was down 14% to 0.6. Tommy got a flat 0.5.

NBC had Superstore up 40% to 0.7 and the Brooklyn Nine Nine season closer at a flat 0.6. The Will & Grace finale lost 17% for a 0.5, which is what a Will & Grace special rated. The Law & Order: SVU finale fell 13% for a 0.7.

Fox and Univision both scored a 0.5/2. Fox had Last Man Standing at a flat 0.6 and then reruns.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida at a flat 0.5 and Amor Eterno down 17% to 0.5. Sin Miedo a la Verdad got a level 0.4.

Telemundo was just behind at 0.4/2. Cennet and La Dona both got a flat 0.4. A La Reina del Sur special posted a 0.3.

The CW got a 0.1/0. Katy Keene and In the Dark both did a level 0.1.