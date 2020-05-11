Primetime Ratings: ABC Wins With ‘Disney Family Singalong’

ABC had the top score in Sunday prime, with The Disney Family Singalong Volume 2 pacing the Alphabets. ABC got a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. CBS was next at 0.7/4.

Disney Family Singalong got a 1.3 and two hours of American Idol a 1.0, up a tenth. The Rookie finale lost 14% for a 0.6.

The first Disney Family Singalong got a 2.6 last month.

CBS had 60 Minutes at a level 0.7 and then 1994 film Forrest Gump, part of its Sunday movie night stunt, at 0.7. That was a tenth better than last week’s Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Fox and NBC both got a 0.4/2. Fox had The Simpsons at 0.5 and Duncanville at 0.3, both flat. Bob’s Burgers dropped 20% to 0.4 and Family Guy got a flat 0.5.

The Feeding America Comedy Special did a 0.3 across two hours on NBC. A Saturday Night Live prime special did a 0.5 from 9 to 11.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.2/1. Telemundo had movies The Karate Kid and Stolen.

Univision had Por Ellas: Celebrando a las Madres at 0.2. Sal y Pimienta lost a tenth for a 0.2 and news special Maria de Todos Los Angeles got a 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Batwoman rated a 0.2 and Supergirl a 0.1, both level with last week.