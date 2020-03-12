Pop TV to Air ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Documentary After Series Finale

Pop TV will offer a documentary special about hit comedy Schitt’s Creek. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell airs April 7 on Pop, following the series finale.

The Schitt’s finale will air on Comedy Central and Logo as well as Pop. All are part of ViacomCBS.

“As we celebrate the end of Schitt’s Creek, we couldn’t do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top,“ said Brad Schwartz, president, Pop TV. “This must-watch, behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”

Amy Segal directed the 60-minute special. “Fans will go behind the scenes for the first time, with never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and more,” said Pop. The special will feature interviews with the cast, creators and celebrity superfans including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale and Amy Sedaris.

Co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek is a single-camera comedy. The Levys are in the cast alongside Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson. The show is in its sixth season.

Commissioned by CBC, Best Wishes is produced by Best Wishes, Inc. The executive producers are Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Amy Segal, Andrew Barnsley and Fred Levy. For CBC, the executive producers are Sally Catto, Trish Williams and Greig Dymond. Schwartz and Elizabeth Allan-Harrington exec produce on behalf of Pop.

Pop TV debuts One Day at a Time March 24, leading out of Schitt’s Creek.