PBS to Air Bush Documentary May 4

PBS will air a two part documentary on the life and presidency of George W. Bush, part of the American Experience series that explores the events that have impacted the U.S. The documentary will air May 4-5 at 9 p.m. ET.

The first installment will look at the November 2000 election, an election no one expected him to win, and how the events of Sept. 11, 2001 unfolded and how Bush's reaction would define a new foreign policy. Part two will look into Bush's second term, the war in Iraq and the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina.

“George W. Bush took office less than 10 months before 9/11 ushered in a new era of fear, anger and uncertainty, as news of threat levels and anthrax scares became a daily occurrence,” said Susan Bellows, American Experience acting executive producer. “Twenty years after the dramatic Bush-Gore election of 2000 that introduced the term ‘hanging chad’ to our lexicon, this new film explores the evolution of George W. Bush’s character and how it shaped his presidency.”

George W. Bush is written by Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance. It is produced by Jamila Ephron and Durrance. Goodman is the senior producer for Ark Media. Mark Samels and Bellows are executive producers.