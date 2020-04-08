PBS Offers Tall Drink of Binge-Watching

With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day coming up, PBS has a way for sheltering-at-home binge-watchers to get their green on.

Water in conflict

On April 22 (Earth Day), the noncommercial network is premiering a new documentary, H20: The Molecule That Made Us, described as a podcast-style documentary on why water can't be taken for granted.

Water in motion

The series deals with water in conflict, in motion, and inside every living thing, from rivers in the sky to shaping evolution to revivifying resurrection plants. But it also looks at how the lack of it dried up a California vacation boom town, a state for which access to water has sometimes been a battleground of epic proportions.

The three, one-hour episodes, will be available for binge watching on PBS.org.

The series was produced by PBS production staple WGBH-TV Boston.