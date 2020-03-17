Pai Calls for Retrans Calm Amid Coronavirus Storm

FCC chair Ajit Pai has called on broadcasters and MVPDs to avoid retrans related service disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic, when remotely is how everyone is expected to connect.

That came on a call with broadcasters and their trade associations Monday (March 16), in which he thanked them for their efforts to educate the public about the coronavirus pandemic, but also urged them to keep the signals flowing and signaled that there could be issues with the remaining post-incentive auction repack.

"[Chairman Pai] asked broadcasters to work with cable and satellite operators to avoid service disruptions during the next 60 days, such as by agreeing, if necessary, to short-term extensions to expiring retransmission consent agreements," said the FCC of the chairman's call.

With the last stations facing a midyear deadline for their post-incentive auction repack, Pai told them on the call that the pandemic would likely have an impact on the repack and the FCC would provide broadcasters with "appropriate flexibility."

Pai called on broadcasters to emphasize the "social distancing" message.

"Going forward, I urged them to air public service announcements featuring prominent entertainment and sports personalities, and local news anchors asking Americans to practice the social distancing that is needed to combat this pandemic," he said. "We need this vital message to be delivered by Americans who are familiar to different segments of our society, and broadcasters are ideally situated to the task.”

Pai specifically cited the National Association of Broadcasters for launching its Coronavirus Response Toolkit last week, which included a PSA campaign.