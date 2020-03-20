Oscar-Winning Series on O.J. Returning to ESPN Next Week

8-part ‘Made in America’ to appear over four nights

ESPN, looking to program its networks while live sports are shut down by the coronavirus, said it will re-air its Academy-Award winning 30 for 30 documentary on O.J. Simpson next week.

O.J: Made in America, an eight-part series dealing with race and celebrity will air over four nights from March 23 to March 26.

Named best documentary feature during the 2017 Oscars, O.J. Made in America was directed by Esra Edelman and looks at how Simpson became a football star, why America fell in love with him, his murder trial and its aftermath.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016 and first aired on ABC and ESPN in June of that year.

The documentary is also available on ESPN+, the subscription streaming service.