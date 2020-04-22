‘One World: Together at Home’ Scored TV’s Biggest Promo Push

And more from Promo Mojo, our exclusive weekly ranking of the programming networks are promoting most heavily

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 19).

On the strength of 362.6 million TV ad impressions, a promo for One World: Together at Home tops our chart. The April 18 virtual event, a benefit concert in support of the World Health Organization with support from Pepsi and other sponsors, was promoted on and simulcast by ABC, CBS, NBC and related networks, as well as being streamed online across multiple platforms.

Fox News highlights its coronavirus coverage in second place and CNN promotes its new podcast, Coronavirus: Fact Vs. Fiction, in fifth. Meanwhile, providing welcome distraction from the pandemic are Discovery and HGTV, which hype, respectively, Deadliest Catch and Celebrity IOU in third and fourth place.

Notably, the CNN promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (142) in our ranking, getting 42% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).