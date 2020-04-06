Oldenburg Named VP of News at Telemundo’s WNJU

Freddy Oldenburg has been named VP of news for WNJU, the Telemundo station in the New York market. He starts May 11. He will lead the station’s day-to-day news operations while growing WNJU’s news collaboration with sister station WNBC.

“Freddy is the perfect person to lead our news team,” said Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager of WNJU, known as Telemundo 47. “Our viewers and their families are relying on us to deliver breaking news and information now more than ever. We are looking forward to Freddy’s leadership in the newsroom and welcome him to the team.”

Oldenburg had been VP of news at KXTK Dallas-Fort Worth, a Telemundo station. His previous roles include VP of news at Telemundo 48/KSTS San Francisco. Oldenburg launched his career as an anchor and reporter for RCTV in Caracas, Venezuela.

“The Telemundo 47 news team has a special bond with the community,” Oldenburg said. “The station’s anchors and reporters are trusted for their experience and respected for their professionalism. With our viewers experiencing and facing many hardships, it is more important than ever to deliver timely, impactful journalism that keeps our neighborhoods informed. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work to serve our communities.”