Nielsen Signs Long-Term Ratings Deal with E.W. Scripps

Nielsen said it signed a new long term agreement to provide ratings to the E.W. Scripps Co.

The deal covers Scripps’ local stations, including those recently acquired from Raycom, Cordillera and Tribune.

“As local measurement becomes increasingly complex, we are pleased to include Nielsen data in the comprehensive suite of tools we deploy across all of our markets,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media at Scripps. “With Nielsen as our partner, we are confident Scripps will continue to provide the highest level of service and expertise to our viewers, our advertising partners and the communities we serve.”

In addition to local TV measurement, the Scripps stations will have access to Nielsen Scarborough, NLTV, Ad Intel, Arianna and Nielsen Grabix.

“Scripps is one of the most innovative broadcasters in the industry and is a leader in providing advertisers access to viewers across traditional and digital platforms,” said Catherine Herkovic, managing director and executive VP, Nielsen Local. “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Scripps and to collaborate on how to best monetize its key audiences using our unique suite of solutions.”

Scripps signed a deal to get local measurement services from Comscore in December 2018.

Comscore also recently rolled out a new, faster local ratings service in order to better compete with Nielsen.