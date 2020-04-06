'Nick Cannon' to Debut Monday, Sept. 21

Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury’s new syndicated talk show Nick Cannon will debut on Monday, Sept. 21, in more than 90% of the U.S., the syndicator said Monday.

Thus far, the show is cleared on Fox, CBS, Sinclair, Hearst, Nexstar, Mission, Cox, Sunbeam, Capital, Meredith, Tegna, Lockwood, Gray and CW Plus stations across the country.

“Clearances are climbing because our great station partners are hungry for a rising, versatile and dynamic talent like Nick. His light-hearted style quickly wins over viewers and gives them a much-needed escape from the world,” Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement.

“We’ve been asked why we skipped doing test shows and explained there was no need. It’s obvious to anyone who watched Nick guest host for Wendy Williams last year how much he loves daytime talk and, based on the reaction of fans, how much they love him.”

“It's been thrilling going through this process, and to see the widespread support that the show has received and the milestones we've achieved is mind blowing," said Cannon, also in a statement. "We're gearing up to deliver a must-see show and I'm looking forward to coming to you on your TV this fall."

Nick Cannon is co-produced by Debmar-Mercury and Cannon’s production company, Ncredible Entertainment. The daily talk show is being sold to stations on a cash-plus-barter basis.

Cannon is a multi-platform talent who most recently is hosting and producing Fox’s hit reality series, The Masked Singer. He also hosted NBC’s America’s Got Talent for eight seasons. In addition, he’s served as producer, creator and host for 15 seasons of MTV sketch series Wild ‘N Out, which MTV has ordered for an additional season. Cannon is rolling out a chain of restaurants tied to the Wild ‘N Out brand as well.

Cannon also performs as a stand-up comic and releases his own and other artists’ music on his label, NCredible. He recently released a full-length album, Model Music, via Republic Records.

Each morning, he’s heard across Los Angeles as host of Power 106’s Nick Cannon Mornings.