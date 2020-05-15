Nexstar Names Baldwin GM for Quad Cities Stations

Nexstar Broadcasting named J. Patrick Baldwin as VP and general manager for its broadcast and digital operations in the Quad Cities, effective immediately.

Patrick Baldwin

Baldwin, who had been VP and GM at KTUL-TV, Tulsa, succeeds Marshall Porter, who is retiring after serving for 16 years. He reports to Ron Romines, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar.

Nexstar’s Quad Cities operations include CBS affiliate WHBF-TV, CW affiliate KGCW-TV and ourquadcities.com, serving Davenport, Iowa, and Rock Island and Moline, Ill.

“Pat’s 30-plus years of experience as a broadcast and sales executive, lengthy track record of success, and deep involvement in the communities where he has worked make him an excellent choice to lead our broadcast and digital operations at WHBF-TV, KGCW-TV, and ourquadcities.com,” said Romines. “His leadership has produced exceptional results in both Little Rock and Tulsa. He has the knowledge and skill sets to lead teams in the creation and development of exclusive and unique local content that connects with viewers and advertisers alike. He has grown ratings and revenue successfully throughout his career and I am greatly looking forward to working with Pat as he assumes this new role at Nexstar.”

Before joining KTUL, Baldwin held sales positions at KATV, Little Rock. 1982, he was named Marine of the Year for the eastern region of the United States.

“WHBF-TV and KGCW-TV have a rich legacy of dedicated local news and programming content and unparalleled service to the local communities of the Quad Cities region,” said Baldwin. “I am excited to work alongside the exceptional staff at WHBF-TV and KGCW-TV and I am grateful to Nexstar for the opportunity to put my 35 years of experience to work while joining this dynamic company.”