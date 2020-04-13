Nexstar to Launch 9 p.m. Newscast at KIAH, Houston

Nexstar Broadcasting said it plans to launch a nightly hour-long 9 p.m. newscast on CW affiliate KIAH-TV, in Houston.

The newscast will be produced by KTRK-TV, the ABC-owned station in Houston.

“During times of uncertainty, having a reliable and trusted source of news and information is crucial for the communities we serve,” said Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting. “KIAH-TV’s commitment to providing additional local programming to Houston viewers will come to fruition through our association with ABC13 Eyewitness News, a well-known news resource serving Houston area communities and viewers for more than 65 years. Nexstar and ABC believe this partnership, which offers our viewers a choice for news in prime-time, is more important than ever before.”

The KIAH newscast will feature KRTK anchors including Tom Abrahams and Elissa Rivas, as well as chief forecasters David Tillman, and will include the latest news on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nexstar has a similar partnership in Philadelphia, where ABC’s WPVI-TV produces a 10 p.m. newscast for WPHL-TV.

“Our KTRK ABC13 team is looking forward to launching this new venture with KIAH-TV,” said Wendy Granato, president and GM at KTRK-TV. “As Houston’s News Leader, we welcome the opportunity to serve a wider audience with this strategic partnership. We know that viewers need accurate information in real time to help them make smart decisions and protect their families. We welcome the opportunity to serve audiences in an even bigger way.”