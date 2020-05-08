New Season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ on VH1 June 5

Season five features ten contestants battling for spot in Drag Race Hall

Season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premieres June 5 on VH1. The “last queen standing,” in the network’s words, gets $100,000 and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

VH1 said the impact of Covid “resulted in various scheduling and programming adjustments,” so Drag Race All Stars will air on VH1 instead of Showtime.

"For All Stars 5, we've come up with a new twist that is so twisted it's guaranteed to twist your twisted minds," said RuPaul, who is an executive producer.

The 10 contestants are Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Derrick Barry, India Ferrah, Jujubee, Mariah Paris, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Ongina and Shea Coulee.

Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays on VH1 followed by RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race and Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race are produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles the executive producers. Tim Palazzola also exec produces.