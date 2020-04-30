New Season of ‘L.A.’s Finest’ on Spectrum Originals June 8

Season two of cop drama L.A.’s Finest is on Spectrum Originals June 8. Sony Pictures Television produces the show, which has 13 episodes. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba star.

Jessica Alba (left) and Gabrielle Union in Spectrum Originals "L.A.'s Finest"

Three episodes are shared June 8, with new episodes dropping every Monday thereafter.

L.A.’s Finest debuted in May 2019. A spinoff of the Jerry Bruckheimer Bad Boys franchise, it is Spectrum Originals’ first original series. It has been the top viewed series on Spectrum On Demand.

Season one looked into former DEA agent Syd Burnett (Union), who left her complicated past behind to join the LAPD, and detective Nancy McKenna (Alba), who juggled her demanding case-load with a rebellious teenage step-daughter. Together they took on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.

Season two sees Burnett mourn the sudden loss of a friend, while McKenna must deal with the aftermath of Izzy’s kidnapping and the rift it has left in her marriage.

L.A.’s Finest is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Union and Alba executive produce alongside Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper.