New Episodes of ‘7 Little Johnstons’ on TLC

TLC has new episodes of 7 Little Johnstons on March 31. It is a continuation of season five for the unscripted series, about a family of seven little people.

TLC called it “a pivotal time in the eldest three kids' lives; that all-important, exciting and anxiety-producing transition from adolescence to adulthood! This season we find Jonah finishing his freshman year of college but struggling with his grades; Anna is preparing to graduate high school and leave home for the first time; while Elizabeth wraps up her junior year of high school with her prom date, Brice, officially asking her to be his girlfriend. At the same time, the younger kids, Emma and Alex, are about to enter eighth grade, and Emma is talking to a new boy she met at an annual little people’s conference. While all these changes are going on, Trent is still struggling with an ongoing medical mystery.”

7 Little Johnstons is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.