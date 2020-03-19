NBCU Opens Online Hub To Give Sponsors Information

NBCUniversal’s ad sales organization has developed a new hub to stay connected with media buyers and clients amid the Coronavirus crisis.

The hub provides access to announcements from Comcast and NBCU, support for the company’s business partners, virtual meetings, marketplace insights and updates, programming and events information and updates on the upfront.

NBCU, like the rest of the TV business, has canceled the largest upfront events historically head in May.

“Our #1 priority is to always be a premier partner for our advertisers. We remain committed to supporting every marketer across the entire NBCUniversal ecosystem, and are working tirelessly to help all businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak,” an NBCU spokesperson said.

NBCU declined to provide an executive to interview or to discuss how many clients have altered or cancelled their advertising schedules.

The company noted that it is donating inventory across its portfolio of networks and digital properties to air a public service announcement campaign it has created working with The White House, the Ad Council, Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control. The campaign aims to inform high-risk populations about steps they can take to protect themselves and the public and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Internally, NBCU’s ad and partnership operation is using video technology to host daily office hours for its 1,500 employees.

Its top executives are also meeting daily to get the latest updates from across the business, the company said.