NBCU Opens News Nets To All Pay-TV Subscribers

NBCUNiversal said that it was making its news channels, MSNBC and CNBC, available to all video customers through the Coronavirus crisis.

The TV stations owned by NBCU--NBC and Telemundo affiliates--will be streaming their local newscasts, as well as coronavirus-related press conferences. The newscasts are available free and unauthenticated.

The company also said that NBC News Now, the free online streaming service, would be showing more material from NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

Earlier this week, Fox announced that it would be making its TV stations and Fox News available to all viewers, whether or not they’re pay-TV subscribers. To watch NBCU’s channels, a viewer must authenticate by providing a pay-TV password.

News viewing has spiked since the coronaviris became a crisis, particularly with live sports being unavailable to sports fans.

In a statement, NBCU said it is “committed to providing a public service during the coronavirus pandemic, generating awareness and ensuring all U.S. households receive the latest news and information on the evolving global situations.