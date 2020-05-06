NBCU Makes Deal Putting Peacock on Apple Gadgets

NBCUniversal said its new Peacock streaming service will be available on Apple devices when it launches nationally on July 15.

NBCU's Peacock

Peacock is currently available to Comcast subscribers.

Apple device users will be able to subscribe to a free tier of Peacock. They’ll also be able to buy Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month and an ad-free version for an additional $5 a month.

“Our priority is to bring Peacock’s unrivaled collection of content to people across major distributors and device platforms,” said Matt Bond, chairman, content distribution, NBCUniversal. “We look forward to bringing Peacock to Apple customers when we launch around the U.S. in July, capitalizing on Apple’s incredible reach and connecting with millions of viewers across their devices.”

Apple users will be able to find Peacock content in the Watch Now section of the Apple TV app and use Siri to search for shows on Peacock.

“Across NBCUniversal, millions of fans are consuming our content on Apple devices every day and we are thrilled to be introducing Peacock to those audiences,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, president, business development and partnerships, Peacock. “Apple will be a key launch platform for Peacock.”