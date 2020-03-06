NBC Sports Has Six Nations Rugby March 7-8

Six Nations rugby continues the weekend of March 7-8. England plays Wales in London starting at 11:45 a.m. ET March 7, the match will air live on streaming service NBC Sports Gold, and on 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

Courtesy of NBC Sports

A day later, it’s Scotland versus France in Edinburgh, kicking off Sunday at 11 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold. NBCSN has the match at 3 p.m.

The Six Nations features England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, France and Italy. Each team plays the others in a round robin tournament.

The Ireland versus Italy match set for Dublin March 7 has been postponed due to coronavirus. England versus Italy in Italy the following weekend is also postponed.

France is the team to beat, sitting at 3-0. England and Ireland are both 2-1.

All matches are live and commercial free on NBC Sports Gold. The streaming service’s Rugby Pass costs $79.99.

The 2020 championship concludes March 14.

Ahmed Fareed anchors the March 7-8 coverage on NBCSN alongside analyst Alex Corbisiero, who played for England.