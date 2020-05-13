NBC Orders Season Two of ‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’

NBC has ordered a second season of A Little Late with Lilly Singh. The late-night show premiered in September 2019.

Singh got her start on YouTube. She hosts and executive produces A Little Late.

“Lilly is an incredible talent,” said Katie Hockmeyer, executive VP, late night programming, NBC Entertainment. A Little Late has brought an expanding global audience to NBC and we look forward to another season of her unique showmanship and style.”

First-season guests have included Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba and Terry Crews.

“Hosting my own late-night show and interviewing guests from Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a fun ride for me,” she said. “I learned so much during this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I’m excited that A Little Late will return for a second season on NBC."

Singh is an actor and author. She was in the HBO film Fahrenheit 451 and Bad Moms.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh is produced by Universal Television and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.