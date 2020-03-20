NBC News Staffer Dies of Coronavirus

Larry Edgeworth was an audio technician and ‘the guy you wanted by your side,’ said Lack

Larry Edgeworth, longtime employee of NBC News, died March 19 after testing positive for coronavirus. Edgeworth, who was 61, was an audio technician who worked at 30 Rock in New York. He suffered from other health issues too.

"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Andy Lack, NBC News chairman, wrote to staff.

Edgeworth spent over 25 years at NBC News.

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent, called him “a gentle bear of a man, the heart and soul of our extended NBC family. I was always cheered and reassured knowing he was on the team in the field. He always had my back whether here in the U.S. or in the most dangerous situations around the world."